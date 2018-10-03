Share:

Islamabad-The higher education stake holders in the federal capital on Wednesday urged the President of Pakistan to monitor the selection process of the heads of three public sector universities for transparent and merit based appointment on vacant posts.

Chairman National Democratic Foundation (NDF) Kunwar Muhammad Dilshad in a letter written to President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi said that civil society and Federation of ALL Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has demanded the merit-based appointment of heads of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), International Islamic University (IIU) and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The heads of these universities are going to retire this month and the ministry has formed a committee for the selection of the new heads. The letter said that reference to ongoing process of heads of three federal universities i.e QAU), (IIU) and AIOU ‘I want to draw your attention towards ensuring merit through avoiding controversial candidates against these key posts’.

FAPUASA and other civil society organizations have already demanded appointment of eminent academicians as heads of these federal universities.

The non-merit based appointments of vice chancellors had affected the higher education sector and the consideration of appointment of any controversial person may deteriorate the sector further.

The transparency in the appointments of several vice chancellors/presidents is already under question, said the letter.

There is also a dire need to avoid mistakes made during selection of previous vice chancellors which has caused irreparable loss to the higher education sector.

The current selection should be carried out as per the prescribed criteria. The focus should be on the candidate’s integrity, international eminence, proven ability and contribution to the higher education sector.

Being chancellor of the federal universities, it is requested to monitor the selection process personally by avoiding controversial candidates for the appointment of vice chancellors of three federal universities.

The federal education ministry has formed six members search committee comprising secretary ministry of education Arshad Mirza, Chairman HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri, Dr. Sania Nishtar, Salman Ghani, Syed Javed Hasan and SPS to minister of federal education for the selection of VCs.

The committee will scrutinize the names and issue the letters to the candidates qualifying the criteria for the VC position.

VC Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Prof. Dr. Javed Ashraf, VC Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Dr. Shahid Siddique and rector International Islamic University (IIU) Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai are going to retire in this month.

The delay in appointment of new heads of these institutes will led to the ad-hoc situation for indefinite time. While the previous government despite of having months for the appointment of the heads had not completed the process.