LAHORE-Hadiqa Kiani on Tuesday took to Instagram to share how the general public needs to quit disgracing women who are divorced or widowed.

The 44-year-old singer shared that she received many ‘proposals’ on Instagram from men who expressed their desire to marry her while recognising that she had a child.

“Stop using the child of a woman as a way to romance her or as a way to force her into a relationship. Because this society makes it seem that single mothers aren’t capable of raising their children on their own,” the singer said.

Hadiqa singer shared her experience of facing societal pressures when she adopted her child.

“When I chose to adopt, I was told by many that it would ruin my chances of remarrying. I know other women who have been harassed by family members and people in our society. Being told that they must find a father for their kids. And many men are amazing and kind and loving but there are evil men who take advantage of a single mother’s children.

The same relatives who tell you to remarry never seem to mention those men. I say all this to say. Respect the single mother’s capabilities as a parent.”

Hadiqa also gave a message of solidarity to women: “It is your job to encourage and uplift your fellow women, not judge her or force her into a relationship just for the sake of a relationship.”