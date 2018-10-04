Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that target of polio-free Pakistan would be achieved.

She was talking to Jean Marc Olive, Chairman WHO's International Polio Eradication Programme, who met her here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, various issues regarding eradication of polio came into discussion.

The minister expressed her concern on risk of polio in nomads, saying "Nomads were challenge for anti-polio drive". "Usually nomad families moved here and there and were more vulnerable to polio virus attack". She added during anti polio drives such people were particularly focused. "The international community should also play their role to make world free of polio" she wished. Jean Marc Olive while acknowledging initiatives taken by the Punjab Health Department admired efforts made by Dr Yasmin Rashid for strengthening the health sector.

"Dynamic personality like you is a guarantee of better performance of the Punjab Health Department" he praised. Adviser to CM Punjab on Health Hanif Khan Pitafi and DG Health Services were also present.

PHC seals eight

quackery outlets

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed eight quackery outlets in Lahore on Wednesday. The PHC teams had visited 35 treatment centres in different parts of the city, and closed down eight businesses of quacks. The quacks have been categorised as three medical stores, two each fake dentists and general quacks and one laboratory. These were providing different sorts of illegal treatment. The sealed outlets included: Madinah Medical Store, Yaseen Dental Clinic, Al-Sayyed Lab, Ali Maternity Home and Clinic, Fauzi Medical Store, Nasir Clinic, Awais Dental Clinic and Bhatti Medical Store.