MUMBAI:-   Three people have died after falling into a deep well during a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai, officials in the Indian city said Wednesday. The victims - two women and a child - were among devotees performing rituals Tuesday evening above the 30-foot well when they fell to their deaths, a disaster official said. "Around 14 women fell into the well when the grill they were sitting on gave away and crashed," Tanaji Kamble, a spokesman for Mumbai's disaster management department, told AFP. Pictures from the scene showed emergency crews pumping water from the depths of the wide, murky well. –AFP

READ MORE: Merkel, Netanyahu seek to brush past differences for Israel talks

Eleven women were rescued, with five rushed to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained in the fall, Kamble added.

 