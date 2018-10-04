Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan will not let anybody compromise the honour and finality of the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

We will never hesitate from sacrificing our lives for the protection and upholding the honour and finality of the last Prophet (SAWW), Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan Chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

He was addressing a gathering of the TLP workers here at Masu Shah, Shehar Sultan area on Wednesday. He said that the person who was unable to utter the word of last prophet of Allah in his oath is leading the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The TLP chief pointed out that they would avenge the martyrdom of Mumtaz Qadri through ballot paper.

He also lashed out at the government "for what he said" liberal policies and damaging the true Islamic norms and values. He declared that the TLP would launch a movement for the release of Dr Aafia from the cruel clutches of America, terming her daughter of the nation.

He criticised that the fighter of Islam Muhammad Bin Qasim had not born playing cricket, asking the rulers to place their faith in Allah and following in the footprints of the holy Prophet (SAWW) to regain the lost glory. "The TLP is peace-loving Tehreek and not a single stone-throwing could be reported during funeral of Mumtaz Qadri," he pointed out, adding that the rulers have forgot the basic teaching of Islam that's why they have turned cowardice.

He severely criticized the previous Nawaz government and the incumbent PTI government for "what he called" their cowardice policies. He affirmed that they would teach a lesson to Modi Govt in India in a week if they are given the government. He said that the TLP even would not bother to use nuclear weapons to bring India to the book.

Stringent security measures were adopted on the occasion.