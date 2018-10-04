Share:

SADIQABAD - Adherence to the traffic rules helps the drivers have a safe drive; it also guarantees safety to the lives of fellow motorists and people walking on roads.

This was stated by Sector Commander SP Motorway Police Ch Atta Muhammad and other motorway police officials during an address to a 'Road Safety' seminar held at an educational institution here the other day.

SP Atta Muhammad highlighted the importance of wearing helmets and seat belts while driving. He also threw light on the importance of following traffic signals on roads and their significance to avoid accidents. He stressed the need for adherence to the traffic rules, warning that the traffic law violators would be dealt with sternly.

The SP added that the motorway police officials were conducting patrol on motorways and national highways to provide security to the motorists.

He also informed the participants that the motorways police had launched a campaign to create awareness among the masses regarding traffic laws. He advised parents not to allow their underage children to ride motorbike. Vice Principal Ahmed Nadeem thanked the motorway police officials for their arrival at the seminar.