KARACHI - Unknown gunmen shot dead a traffic police sub-inspector here on Wednesday in Sohrab Goth locality.

Police said that the deceased cop Muhammad Rafiq Panhwar, 50, son of Ahmed Khan, was on a patrolling duty when incident occurred.

Deceased accompanied by an ASI Abdul Hakeem patrolling the area when they came under attack in Ahsanabad area of Gulzar-e-Hijri within the limits of Site Super Highway police station. Police officials said that they have recovered at least 18 bullet shells of 9mm pistol from the crime scene.

ASI Hakeem who remained unhurt in the incident said that the armed men wearing shalwar kameez came close to them on a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire, adding that he remained unhurt as he managed to jump into the bushes. He said that the armed assailants continued fire on him but he remained unhurt.

Taking notice of the incident, IG Syed Kaleem Imam sought a detailed report from DIG East Zone Amir Farooqi and DIG Traffic Ahmed Ishaque Jehangir. He also directed SSP Malir to collect the evidences from crime scene and witness testimonies to apprehend the suspects.

According to District Malir SSP Shiraz Nazeer the on-duty sub-inspector was attacked by two gunmen on a motorcycle, adding that the attackers fled after shooting the police official. He further said deceased cop was shot at least twice while the empties recovered from the crime scene have been sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross matching. Hizbul Ahrar, a breakaway group of the militant outfit - Jamaatul Ahrar has claimed the responsibility of the attack on the social media.

Deceased was posted to Gulzar-e-Hijri traffic police section and used to live here in a city at Makhdoom Bilawal Goth in Sacchal area. Deceased has left a widow, four sons and three daughters behind. His body was later taken to his native home Naushero Feroze after medico-legal formalities completed at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Counter-Terrorism Department has also initiated the investigations believing that the militant outfit was behind the deadly attack on the traffic police. A total six policemen have so far been killed in police encounters, robbing bids and incidents of firing in the year 2018.

This was the second major incident to have occurred in the current year as earlier on January 12, a policeman Shakir Ahmed who was on his way to police station was shot dead near Landi Kotel in North Nazimabad and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has also claimed the responsibility of the attack by sharing a video of the incident on social media.