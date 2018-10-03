Share:

We, being Muslims have to be fairer in all the affairs of life. We should be so clean and clear that anyone identify while dealing that he/she is the follower of the Last Prophet Mohammad (SAW). Is there any confusion that if I pocket one rupee that will be returnable in this life or life after death? Honesty incorporates the concepts of truthfulness and reliability and it resides in all human thought, words, actions and relationships. It is more than just accuracy; it is more than just truthfulness, it denotes integrity or moral soundness. Islam commands truthfulness.

Unfortunately, now a day we don’t care about the small things. Bata shoes always rob my one paisa on every purchase, at petrol station no one bothers to return my one or two rupees. Bill for Fuel of Rs.1496 is considered to be Rs.1500. I think that the petrol filler gets little wages and for his living he use to keep change either willy-nilly or say-so.

The banking sector which is considered very fair and faithful not diverges. Most of cash officers do not return a rupee when electricity bill of Rs.1499 is deposited at cash counters. This is not only against the banking law, instructions of SBP but contrary to teachings and soul of Islam. The question arise that how cashier’s book get balance while he received Rs.1500 on a bill of Rs.1499. on the other way if a cash officer don’t keep with him small coins he will pay Rs.1500 for the payment of Rs.1499. Both the practices are unlawful and a crime in banking law.

As discussed in first paragraph let me share my experience at branches. All the customers are paid amount in full at cash counters of the branch headed by me, having made compulsory , no one anticipated to leave the counter until he receives his arrears in full during my incumbency. There are about thirty banks in my town but it is commonly discussed on different platforms that there is only bank which keep coins at cash counters for returning full amount to pensioners, depositors of utility bills and at the time of payment of foreign remittances.

Communication improves, and ideas flow more freely, increasing creativity and productivity. Perhaps most important, in the hands of a trusted leader, employees are more comfortable with change and more willing to embrace a new vision. When your team doesn’t trust you, you don’t get their best effort. I always use one sentence in my intro at a new branch/office that every one of you including sweeper have right to throw me out if found being earned one rupee illegally or dishonestly and also hold the same right for you people. Be honest about being honest. This requires a great deal of courage and sensitivity to discuss issues that may be uncomfortable. Responsibility for this must start at the top with the leadership team. As discussed above and as we have experienced, the payoff for this type of culture is tremendous.

At the end of the day, there will always be things that need improvement. But there are so many things that are done well, and that voice should always be heard from employees and leadership. It’s important to focus on the positive, as well as acknowledge the negative. Communication is the most important way to foster this honest environment. We all are the face of our organization which has given us a dignified introduction. Can you realize the feeling of a customer who surprised to get back coin of his one rupee, his level of trust on you and your organization? My readers may be thinking of me a short sighted or narrow minded but when things are so avowedly obvious they need no proof or evidence to establish their existence. There is no rocket science just one thing to keep in mind that each and every paisa that belongs to others must be paid back. As per hadith of Sahi Bukhari, a dead body was brought. The Prophet (SAW) was requested to lead the funeral salat (prayer) for the deceased. He said, “Is he in debt?” The people replied in the negative. He said, “Has he left any wealth?” They said, “No.” So, he led his funeral prayer. Another dead person was brought and the people said, “O Allah’s Messenger! Lead his funeral salat (prayer).” The Prophet (SAW) said, “Is he in debt?” They said, “Yes.” He said, “Has he left any wealth?” They said, “Three Dinar.” So, he led the funeral prayer. Then a third dead person was brought and the people said (to the prophet), “Please lead his funeral prayer.” He said, “Has he left any wealth?” They said, “No.” He asked, “Is he in debt?” They said, (“yes! He has to pay) three Dinar.” He [refused to offer funeral salat (prayer) and] said, “Then offer salat for your (dead) companion.” Abu Qatada said, “O Allah’s Messenger! Lead his funeral prayer, and I will pay his debt.” So, he led the salat (prayer).

It is just simple and easy for us being Muslims, have a meeting with cash personnel in the light of Islamic teachings and initiate this exercise. You and your workers/staff will definitely feel more satisfaction and pleasure of duty. We as a bank’s employee are responsible of funds entrusted on us. We need utmost care on dealing with the customers especially at the time of payment. I hope that after implementing this practice at our cash counters we shall impart this uniqueness to our institution among other organizations. I am confident that it will take less than a month that your bank, business or shop will be known as the place of most honest workers with supreme values and you will not only earn more than before but complete satisfaction.

The writer is Assistant Vice President National Bank of Pakistan.

aijaz@nbp.com.pk