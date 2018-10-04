Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have shot dead two suspected criminals in an alleged encounter here in North Nazimabad locality. Police said that armed bandits snatched a motorbike and trying to flee from Samanabad area when police on routine patrol reached the site and running after the bandits.

Police managed to intercept the culprits when they reached the Hyderi area of North Nazimabad encounter took place and both the suspects had been died at the spot during an exchange of fire. Their bodies were shifted to morgue for identification purpose after medico-legal formalities completed at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police claimed to have recovered a snatched motorcycle, cell phones and cash from their possession. The case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

On the other side, two suspected criminals were caught and beaten by a score of people when they were trying to escape after looting a medical store in Phase II, Defence within the limits of Baloch Colony police station. Police officials said that three of their companions, however, managed to escape along with the looted cash and valuables. Police officials said that the arrested suspects were identified as Irfan and Asad who were the residents of Mehmoodabad area.

Police officials said that the accused persons having a criminal record have been involved in various cases of crimes. The residents of the area managed to catch two of the robbers when they were trying to flee after robbing a cash and valuables from a medical store. The police reached the site and took custody of the suspect and registered a case against them. Separately, a suspected street criminal, namely Zaheer Dino was arrested after an exchange of fire with the police on Mauripur road within Kalri police remits.

Police officials said that the accused was wanted to the police in various cases of crimes, particularly street crimes while the police also recovered a pistol from his possession.

Police also arrested an accused, namely Zahid Buksh in injured condition during an alleged encounter with the police in Mehmoodabad area. According to SHO Sarwar Commando, the accused along with his companion on a motorcycle, was busy in looting the people in the area when the police personnel after receiving information on Madadgar police helpline 15 reached the site and an encounter took place. His companion, however, managed to escape under the cover of fire. The police also claimed to have recovered a pistol from his possession.

According to Rangers spokesperson, Rangers conducted a raid in Kalri area of Lyari and arrested kidnapper Alam Zaib, involved in different cases of kidnapping. Separately, Rangers conducted a targeted operation in Defense locality and arrested 2 criminals including Ismail Saleem aka Afghani and Quraish Khan aka Qureshi, involved in several cases of street crimes and drugs peddling.

Iqbal Market Police conducted different raids against street criminals and arrested 5 suspects including Hamza, Noman, Hasnain, Jamal and Waqas, weapons and motorcycle have also been recovered from the suspects. Site-A Police arrested 2 suspects Arshad and Sher Afzal involved in street-crimes while recovering a weapon and a motorcycle.

Orangi Town Police during different targeted raids, arrested a motorcycle lifter Sabir Ali, 2 street-criminals Gul-Zada and Yousuf had been arrested while weapons and motorcycle also recovered from possession of them. Gulistan-e-Johar Police arrested 3 street-criminals Waseem, Asim and Shariq while recovering weapons from the suspects, Docks Police have arrested a street criminal Hussain Ali recovering a weapon from the offender.