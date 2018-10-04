Share:

KHANEWAL - A woman was burnt alive in Pul Bagar area in Sarai Sidhu police precincts here on Tuesday.

Her parents alleged that her in-laws had set her on fire. Police reached the spot and arrested her husband and father-in-law.

The Rimsha, 20, a resident of Sarai Sidhu, was married to Qaswar one and half years ago. Qaswar is a resident of Pul Bagar and it was his second marriage. According to locals, the marital relation of the couple was not good. According to their neighbours, on the day of incident, Rimsha rushed out of her house and she was burning. Within a few minutes, she died in the street. The police arrested Qaswar and her father-in-law Arshad.