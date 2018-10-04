Share:

LAHORE - Women empowerment is a key to economic turnaround, that is why Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has always played a pivotal role to make women independent and self-sustained.

LCCI Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Sehgal expressed these views at 'She Empowerment Conference' jointly organized by Lahore Chamber and Leadership Object Oriented Program (LOOP) here at the LCCI.

Ms Sadia Vine, Principal International Grammer School, Mrs Ayesha Z. Hammad, Ms Sarah Ahmad, Ms Lisa Canning, Nabila Intisar, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Awais Piracha and a number of women entrepreneurs also spoke on the occasion.

LCCI vice president said that women, who make well over 50 per cent of total population, could not be kept away from development process of the country and they should come forward to play their role for the well-being of people. He said that women empowerment was a necessity for development of a society, since it enhanced both quantity and quality of human resources available for the development.

He said that promotion of women's empowerment was a crucial contribution to progress towards sustainable development. He said that countries progress fast where women were educated and receive equal treatment as men. The IMF (International Monetary Fund) had recently conducted a study which determined that women's economic empowerment was key to growth.

Fahim-ur-Rehman Sehgal said, "Our women entrepreneurs have great potential and they can go a long way in transforming the economy of Pakistan. If they are given due support and better opportunities they can boost Pakistan's GDP by 30 percent. For that matter we need to have favorable policies to foster women's participation in economic activities."

He added, Lahore Chamber was playing its role in motivating the budding women entrepreneurs to come up and get their due share in businesses. LCCI has a Women Resource Centre which provided guidelines to emerging women who were eager to get on their feet.

It served as a common platform for experienced and young businesswomen who shared their experiences with each other and also help out in case of any problem.

LCCI Vice President said that events like Women Conference should be organized on regular basis to stimulate the talent of women and give them confidence to channelize their aptitude towards productivity.

He hoped that this conference would result in motivating more women to get together under the banner of LCCI and give new energies to senior and experienced businesswomen to guide them to achieve new heights of success.

Later, Executive Committee member Ms. Nabila Intisar shared her own experience as she also started her business from home. With the passage of time and a lot of hard work now she was working with a lot of multinational companies.

She said that women could do a lot with hard work, struggle and passion. Every woman should contribute its due role in strengthening the economy. She said that Lahore Chamber had always played a pivotal role in patronizing women. The other speakers highlighted the importance of women participation for economic revival.