ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari announced on Wednesday that he would donate all of his salaries to the PM-CJP dam fund.

Talking about his current designation as Special Assistant to PM, Bukhari said that he has decided to donate all of his salaries while serving on this position to the PM-CJP Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his televised address on September 7 had appealed to the nation, especially the overseas Pakistanis, to help country avert looming water crisis and donate for construction of new dams.

Until October 3, an amount of Rs4.41 billion had been collected on the initiative of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, which was later on backed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. In July, the SC had issued directives for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams and ordered to start them immediately.

Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari popularly known as Zulfi Bukhari was appointed as a special assistant to the prime minister for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development.

He is a close friend and aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan and according to a notification issued regarding his appointment he has equal status to the minister of state.