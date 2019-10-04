Share:

KANDHKOT - As many as 70 militants laid down their weapons before Sindh Rangers here on Thursday. According to details, a ceremony was held at Rangers headquarters Kandhkot where dozens of militants belonging to various communities surrendered themselves before the force.

Sector Commander Shahbaz Rangers Sukkur Colonel Mohammad Sajjad was the chief guest on the occasion. 82 Wing Commander Colonel Amir Iqbal, DIGP Larkana, Deputy Commissioner Kashmore, SSP Kashmore, civil officials and large number of people and journalists attended the ceremony.

In the beginning of ceremony the organizers distributed national flags and wore traditional Sindhi Topi and Ajrak to them. Speaking on occasion, sector commander Colonel Mohammad Sajjad said that we welcome and also appreciate their decision of joining the national mainstream.

He said the militants who laid their arms were belonged to various militant organisations and tribes would be provided all benefits by the government. Colonel Amir Iqbal said it was very good sign that a number of militants surrendered themselves before the government and ensured peace in the region.