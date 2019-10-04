Share:

ISLAMABAD - Renowned religious scholar Allama Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and expressed his best wishes to the premier. Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari were also present in the meeting. Naqvi lauded Imran Khan for representing Muslim Ummah effectively, countering Islamophobia and highlighting human rights violations against Muslims in different parts of the world especially Kashmiris in his address at United Nations General Assembly. He appreciated Prime Minister’s efforts for law and order, and freedom of expression in the country.