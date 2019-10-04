Share:

HAFIZABAD - Amidst uncontrolled crime, police continued action against criminals and arrested 21 anti social elements allegedly involved in murder, dacoity, bike lifters, abduction and drug pedaling incidents. Those arrested are: Ikhlaq alias Lali, Nazar Nawaz, Waseem, Azmat Ali, Kaleem Abbas, Iqbal, Ijaz alias gohar, Imdad, Azhar Ali, Asif Ali and Muhammad Ramzan. The police claimed to have seized 3981 grams chars, two klashinkovs, on rifle, one .12 bore gun, one pistol and thirty one rounds of ammunition from them. The police also recovered 10 Litres liquor from them.

The DPO has directed the police in the district to ensure prevention of theft, robbery, dacoity and bike snatching incidents as well as continue operation against the drug peddlars in the district.

Meanwhile, a villager of Jandraka was seriously thrashed and deprived of his car, Rs. 1,50,000/-, two cell phone and other articles by five dacoits near Sukheke Mandi in broad daylight. The victim was seriously injured when he put up resistance.

Junaid Ahmad son was on way to Lahore on his car and when he reached near Sukheke Mandi, five armed bandits intercepted him and snatched away his car, Rs150,000, two I-phones and other articles. The victim grappled with one of the dacoits but all the accused tortured him with butts of their firearms. The police have registered a case and are investigating. No arrest has been made yet.