The anti-encroachment cell of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) carried out raids in various parts of Karachi on Friday.

The raids were conducted in North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Landhi and Korangi areas of the metropolis where the officials of the anti-encroachment cell removed dozens of cabins, grills, chairs and other assets.

The cell also demolished illegal constructions on footpaths in the areas during the latest raids.

Earlier in August, Board of Revenue officials had carried out an anti-encroachment operation to retrieve its land in Ahsanabad Sector 3 and Gulshan-e-Brohi, where hundreds of houses were razed.

The operation resulted in strong protests of the residents as women surrounded the debris of houses and announced not to vacate the location. The residents told media that their houses were turned into rubble without giving any notice prior to the action.

On the other hand, the board’s officials gave its stance that land grabbing mafia has illegally held the government land and no one is authorised to sell the land. They added that the land up to hundreds of acres was retrieved with the assistance of local police in the latest anti-encroachment operation.