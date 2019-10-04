Share:

ISLAMABAD - To protect public interest in audit quality, the Audit Oversight Board (AOB) has issued a warning to an audit firm for failing to disclose complete list of audit engagements during its audit quality rating.

Audit Oversight Board (AOB) has taken this action against Amin, Mudassir & Co after providing an opportunity to the firm to explain its position in writing as well as an opportunity of being heard.

Audit Oversight Board (AOB) has also directed the firm to submit an action plan made up of substantive measures to ensure that the same mistake is not repeated.

Audit Oversight Board (AOB) conducted an independent inspection of the work carried out to assign a satisfactory audit quality rating to the firm. Upon scrutiny of the list of audit engagements submitted by the firm, it was found out by Audit Oversight Board (AOB) that the firm failed to disclose five audit engagements.

An audit engagement not disclosed by a firm cannot be reviewed during the quality control process, therefore, by manipulating the disclosure of audit engagements, a firm can manipulate its audit quality rating.

“A complete and accurate disclosure of audit engagements by an audit firm is critical to the integrity of the audit quality review process and registration with the Audit Oversight Board (AOB) which in turn provides an audit firm the right to audit the financial statements of public interest companies, which include the largest employers and taxpayers in the country,” said Audit Oversight Board (AOB) CEO Usman Hayat.

Audit Oversight Board (AOB) is the independent audit regulator established by the parliament through the SECP Act, 1997.