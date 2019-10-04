Share:

LAHORE - Abdul Wasey Khan, Vice President, ICMA Pakistan has been appointed as a member on newly formed AG of the Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA). It is a matter of prestige not only for ICMA Pakistan but for Pakistan as a country, as Khan is the only Pakistani and representative of only Cost and Management Accounting body on the Group. Other appointments on the group include representatives of professional accounting bodies of USA, UK, Canada, China, South Korea, India and Bangladesh.