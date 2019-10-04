Share:

LAHORE - The district administration has finalised arrangements for the T20 matches between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia said on Thursday that foolproof security measures have been taken and 288 cameras, 150 walkthrough gates, 150 lady search cabins, 3000 searchlights and 800 barriers have been installed in and around Gaddafi Stadium. He said that 250 civil defence volunteers will perform duty side by side the Punjab Police.

Four parking spaces have been allocated at Jam-e-Shireen Park, Liberty Market, Sunfort Plaza, FC College and Punjab University Hostels. Visitors will avail free transportation facility from parking areas to the stadium.

All shops around Gaddafi stadium will be closed for security reasons and 12 price control magistrates will also perform duty on the day. Keeping in view the large number of cricket fans, which will arrive to watch the match, the Lahore Waste Management Services has appointed 355 workers on duty in two teams and placed two dumpers.

The Lahore deputy commissioner said 550 workers of Rescue 1122, 24 ambulances, 42 motorbike ambulances, 10 fire brigades and 20 mobile rescue posts will be on duty on the match day. Jinnah Hospital, Services and General Hospital will be on high alert. A temporary six-bed hospital will be set up at a private hotel to provide first aid in case of any untoward incident.