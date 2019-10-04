Share:

LAHORE - Australian cricket legend David Boon has advised Pakistan cricket team to be patient, when they tour Down Under later this year for the World Test Championship fixtures.

“The grounds (in Australia) are a lot bigger and the guys have to adapt to that. The pitches are obviously different. I won’t say they are the same all over Australia as they all have their own little nuances and characteristics, the biggest one the guys have to come to grip will be bounce and pace. It is obviously a lot pacier and bouncy here as compared to subcontinent,” he said here in the information made available by the PCB.

Boon, who is refereeing in the ongoing limited overs series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, said: “It is important for them to be patient. Shouldn’t give away too many secrets and have the confidence to play their own game and adapt to the conditions.”

On his return to the country, Boon said: “It is good to be back. There have been a lot of unfortunate issues, which have been out of control of many people, here in the last ten years or so. “Playing cricket back in Pakistan is only good for the game, and good for the people of Pakistan who follow cricket.”

Boon said: “It is even more important for young kids to be able to see players from their and other countries play the game here. They get that vision that moving forward they want to play the game themselves.”

Nida excited at joining Sydney Thunder

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Nida Dar has become the first Pakistan woman cricketer to feature in a foreign league after she was selected by Sydney Thunder as their overseas professional player in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League, which will be played from 18 October to 8 December.

“I am delighted to get this opportunity, which, I hope will open doors for my other Pakistan team-mates,” Nida said here on Thursday. “The Women’s Big Bash League is an extremely tough event and while I am keen to make a name for myself, I aim to learn as much cricket as possible, which, in turn, will help me improve as a cricketer”.

“The opportunity to play in Australia couldn’t have come at a better time as they also host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 from 21 February to 8 March. I am hoping the experience I will gain by playing in the Women’s Big Bash League will allow me to provide my feedback to the Pakistan team management which, in turn, will help us prepare better for the global tournament,” she added.