OKARA - The citizens using roads must be dealt with better attitude and civility by the Traffic staff. It was directed by the District Traffic Police Officer Waseem Akhtar. He said that during rush hours the Inspectors, and Circle Incharges must stay on rush points. The school duty must continue rapidly without hindrance. He was issuing instructions at the Traffic Headquarters to the inspector, constables regarding their traffic duty and arrangements. He said, the citizens must be provided with full cooperation of the traffic police in solving the tense situations in traffic. No nonsense wording would be tolerated, neither any carelessness would be ignored.