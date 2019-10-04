Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority’s board agreed in principle to grant NoCs to 2 agro farming schemes sponsored by bigwigs of the real estate sector but with subject to certain conditions. A meeting of the CDA board was held at it’s headquarter to discuss a 7-point agenda, which was headed by the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed. The board has given in-principle approval to give NoC to the agro farming schemes, Bahria Enclave-II Agro Farming Scheme and Gullberg Green Farm Housing Scheme. According to details, the Bahira Enclave- II Agro Farming Scheme is proposed over an area measuring 2400 kanals located at the revenue estate of Bobri Petha and Sakrela falling under the Zone-IV of the capital city while the said project is being sponsored by the Bahria Town. The Gullberg Green Farm Housing Scheme is sponsored by Intelligence Bureau Employees Co-operation Housing Society and it also falls under the limits of Zone-IV of Islamabad. The said project is comprised upon around 16,000 kanals of land. The board also approved changes in the layout plan of Sector I-12 and resizing few plots according to on-ground adjustments. According to details, the actual plan prepared in 2014 for the sector was not executable at the time of implementation and some of the plots were in deprecation where houses could not be built. Now, the planning wing of the CDA has amended its layout plan to make sure that every plot should be constructible technically and according to official sources around 700 plots have been re-planned.The CDA board approved the amendment in layout plan but to ensure transparency directed to allot alternate plots in lieu of deleted one thorough open balloting. The CDA board has also approved the terms and conditions of the appointment of Shahid Naseem Gondal as its legal advisor. Meanwhile, the board also discussed a summary regarding built up property award for sector C-14 for which the court has directed to submitthe allotment letters. However, the board has decided that the court should inform that the letter can be issued only by followed a laid down procedure and it will be followed in letter and spirit. On the other side, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan and Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior Raja Khurram Nawaz inaugurated the construction of Burma Bridge on Lehtrar Road.On this occasion, officers of CDA, elected representatives and large number of people from the locality were also present.While appreciating the efforts of CDA, Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Nawaz said that construction of Burma Bridge was commendable initiative of the CDA as it was longstanding demand of the people of the area. They further said that pace of the work on the project is satisfactory and should be continued till its complete execution. They further added that construction of this bridge will end the problemsof people of the area but would also eradicate traffic issues in the area.On this occasion, it was apprised that project was started on September 24th while it would be completed by March 23, 2020. It was further briefed that the bridge will be 152 meter long and will be 11.5 meters wide. It was further informed that prior to start construction of bridge, dismantling of the dilapidated portion was carried out systematically. It was further briefed that effective supervision is being carried to ensure quality