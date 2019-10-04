Share:

Rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner Saifullah Dogar visited Union Council Dhama Syedan to monitor the anti-dengue campaign being run by the officials of district health department here on Thursday. He was accompanied by Advisor Dengue Control Programme Dr Wasim Akram, Sub Registrar Rural Hafiz Iqbal and AC Saddar Zahid Khan.

The DC, on the occasion, visited houses of dengue-affected patients and enquired about the response of anti-dengue teams. He also guided people about the precautionary measures to avoid being affected by dengue virus.