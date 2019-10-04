Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee gained 02 paisa and was traded at Rs156.36 as compared to the last closing at Rs156.34, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday. However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs156 and Rs156.50 respectively. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.74 and was traded at Rs171.37 against the last closing of Rs170.63.The exchange rate of Japanese Yen also increased by 1 paisa and was traded at Rs1.46 against Rs 1.45, whereas the increase of Rs1.10 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs192.42 as compared to last closing of Rs191.32. Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal remained stable and were traded at Rs 42.56 and Rs 41.68 respectively.