ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected the plea regarding the money laundering against a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) and cancellation of his party’s membership. A two-member bench headed by the ECP member of Punjab, Altaf Ibrahim heard the case against PTI candidate. The petitioner, Muhammad Azeem Khan appeared before the commission alleging that the PTI candidate from PK-115 was involved in the money laundering, and asked the commission to cancel his party’s membership. Meanwhile, the ECP reserved its verdict in the case against the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) and decided the final verdict to be announced on October 9. Headed by Altaf Ibharim a two member bench heard the case against APML. The petitioner Kamran Khan filed another plea in the commission against the general secretary of APML Mehreen Adam.