Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Wednesday claimed that the endangered Markhor and blind dolphin species no longer face the threat of extinction. He pointed out that the department of Zoological Survey of Pakistan has failed to maintain a record of the species in the country but these two are from those species that are being monitored. While the claim itself is a relief, the government should invest in hiring private researchers to test the claim. The government still allows the hunting of endangered species and that adds to the problem. At this point, the government issues 12 Markhor hunting permits each year, four each for the Suleman Markhor, Kashmir Markhor and Astor Markhor.

Both the federal and the provincial governments need to be engaged in monitoring such phenomenons and taking steps to help improve the situation. Even in the case of the plantation, the only government vigilant enough was the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government during the last tenure. Sindh has also pledged to plant one billion saplings, whereas, Punjab seems to be nonchalant in the case. First, the government should prompt the department of Zoological Survey of Pakistan to conduct surveys, so that accurate information can be used to mobilise government functionaries. Then each province should be made accountable for its efforts to curb the impact of climate change within its province.

At this point, there is not enough data backing the claims of Malik Amin Aslam. Even if the species is out of danger, there should be ample data suggesting why this change occurred and what kind of steps did the government take to reach this point. Data without verification will only impact the endangered species further and Pakistan will see a sharp decline in its zoological biodiversity.