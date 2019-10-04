Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Governor’s House on Thursday and apprised him of the law and order situation in the province and progress made on public welfare projects.

He informed the president about the arrest of serial killer involved in murder of four children in Chunian and efforts made by the government to overcome such tragedies in future. He spelled out salient features of the Naya Pakistan Manzaleen Aasan programme, which is aimed at improving road infrastructure and anti-dengue measures. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem-ul-Haq was also present on the occasion.

Buzdar said that anti-dengue measures have been taken on an emergency basis and emergency has been imposed in Rawalpindi. He said he is personally monitoring progress on anti-dengue measures regularly. “Mobile health units have been despatched to Rawalpindi and all dengue-related tests will be done free of charge in government hospitals. Similarly, dengue tests in private hospital labs and other private labs will cost just Rs90 each. Instructions have been issued in this regard and dengue will be defeated with people’s help,” he said.

The chief minister also apprised the president of the arrest of an alleged serial killer involved in Chunian murder case and the progress made in investigation in this case. He said that police and other line departments investigated the crime in a scientific manner. “The case is being heard by an anti-terrorism court and the prosecutor general has been directed to pursue the case himself,” he said. He said that effective legislation will be done to stop child molestation in future and punishment will be made stricter.

The chief minister said the annual development programme is being implemented speedily. He said that 1500-km long rural roads are being carpeted under the Naya Pakistan Manzalain Aasan programme and Rs15 billion will be spent on it. “The first phase of this programme will be completed in December this year and this programme would continue next year,” he said. He said public welfare is the only agenda of the government and many programmes have been started for rehabilitation of deprived segments of the society.

MNAs CALLS ON CM

Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from different districts called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday.

The MNAs presented various proposals for the solution of public problems during the meeting, which lasted for three hours. They apprised the chief minister of problems of their constituencies, public welfare programmes and development schemes. The chief minister issued orders for solution of problems in their constituencies.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that contacts with MNAs will be expanded at every level and their problems will be solved on a priority basis. He said that public welfare programmes in constituencies of MNAs will be implemented and they would be consulted on development schemes. He said that postings and transfers of government officers will be made purely on merit and those failing to solve public problems have no right to stay if their office. “I take immediate action wherever a complaint about negligence is received and no stone will be left unturned for solution of people’s problems,” he said.

Buzdar said that matters pertaining to setting up a secretariat in southern Punjab will be finalised soon. “Administrative preparations are being completed for establishment of southern Punjab secretariat and funds have been allocated for this purpose. The budget allocated for southern Punjab has always been secured through ring-fencing,” he said. The chief minister ordered an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the Solid Waste Management Department in Multan through the Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) and said that facts will be gleaned and action will be initiated against those found responsible. He said that a major programme for repair and maintenance of rural roads has been started under the Naya Pakistan Manzalain Asaan programme. “Roads will be repaired and constructed in every constituency and the first phase will be completed by December this year,” he said. The MNAs who called on the chief minister were Nasrullah Drashek, Nawab Sher Vaseer, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Ahmad Hussain Deharr, Haji Imtiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Mehar Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Syed Mobeen Ahmad, Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani, Makhdoom Syed Faizul Hassan Shah, Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Malik Karamat Ali Kokhar, Malik Umar Aslam Khan, Dr Muhammad Aslam Khan Dhandla, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Malik Muhammad Ehsanullah Tiwana and Chaudhry Amir Sultan Cheema.