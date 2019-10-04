Share:

Commenting on opposition’s plan to launch a massive anti-government rally, Interior Minister Ejaz Shah on Friday said that first responsibility lies with the provincial governments to stop this march.

Speaking to a private TV channel, the Interior Minister said Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad’s Red Zone. Police will stop protestors from entering the area.

He further stated that calling Army to control the situation will be the last option. Action will be taken against anyone taking law into his own hands.

On Thursday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that the party would begin its anti-government ‘Azadi March’ or Freedom March on October 27.