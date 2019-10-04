Share:

Okara/SARGODHA/Toba Tek Singh - Five women were attached allegedly for rape or abduction at different places but their hue and cry helped them foil the criminal attempts.

In Basti Tariqabad near Gogera Habai Bibi and her daughter Sanaa Bibi foiled a bid of their abduction by Mazhar Iqbal and Shaukat Ali. The accused persons had to flee when the women howled and people gathered around them.

In Bahadurnagar Farms, Anwar Bibi and her daughters Kiran and Mehek were busy in domestic chores when 7 armed persons including Akbar, Asif and Raza entered their home and tried to rape the girls. On their resistance the intruders beat them severely and escaped when some neighbourers arrived there. Both the cases were registered by the PS Gogera.

Likewise, an employee boy was allegedly abducted by the employer. The Hujra Shah Moqeem police registered a case against a fair organizer Shabir Hussain who had employed the 14 years old boy Afzal s/o Mola Bukhsh. The mother of the boy Azran Khatoon complained that Shabir did not meet her brother despite various requests. She had alleged Shabir that he had abducted her son.

Three persons were arrested with weapons by the police in search operation. The Hujra Shah Moqeem police conducted a search operation around Darbar Qalandar Pak. 132 persons underwent biometric process, of which three persons Nadeem Oad, Saleem Oad and Muhammad Ali were arrested with illegal fire arms.

Murder case complainant shot dead outside DSP office

A man was shot dead in front of DSP office at Shahpur by armed assailants over old enmity on Thursday.

One Munawar Shah was coming towards the local courts for the hearing of a murder case along with his four bothers. As they reached outside the Deputy Superintendent of Police office Shahpur, motorcyclists opened indiscriminate firing on them. Resultantly, Munawar Shah received bullet injures and died on the spot. However, his brothers remained miracle unscathed.

The accused managed to flee away from the crime venue. Police launched the investigation of the mishap. People staged protest over broad day light murder near the court premises which triggered the panic.

Likewise, four men murdered a boy In Chak 256 GB Rajana. An FIR was registered on the complaint of Sarfraz Hussain of Chak 284 GB.

He alleged that his nephew deceased Mukarram Sajjad was on way on Rajana road when Shahbaz Ahmad and his three accomplices of same village intercepted his motorcycle on gunpoint and they shot injured him seriously.

He was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital where doctors referred him to Faisalabad Allied hospital and later he succumbed to his wounds.