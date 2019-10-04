Share:

Rawalpindi - A memorandum of understanding was signed between Fatima Jinnah Women University and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology on Thursday. The memorandum calls for collaboration in research, instruction and faculty exchange between the two organisations.

The memorandum was signed by Khusro Pervez Khan (head of campus), Dr Asif Khan (HoD Management Sciences) from SZABIST and Dr Samina Amin Qadir and Dr Ch Shoaib Akhtar (Director ORIC) from FJWU.

Whereas the two universities desire to develop academic cooperation in various fields, and agreed to initiate collaborative activities in academic areas of mutual interest such as exchange of faculty and researchers for purpose of teaching, conducting lectures and research, exchange of expertise, exchange of students, conducting collaborative research projects, jointly organizing symposia, seminars, and conferences as well as sharing of academic information and materials.

QAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Samina Amin Qadir while addressing the ceremony said that the memorandum of understanding would lead to exchange of faculty and students and collaboration in joint projects.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Pakistan Handicrafts Association headed by President Fahad Barlas called on newly-elected President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saboor Malik at Chamber House on Thursday. The HAP president shared the calendar of the HAP activities with the RCCI president and said that the work of artisans would be highlighted with the cooperation of all stake holders and a number of art and cultural events including Expos would be organized at Regional, National and International level. He said that the talented craftsmen of Pakistan will be benefitted by organizing exhibitions and different events in Pakistan and abroad.

Fahad Barlas congratulated Saboor Malik on assuming the charge of President RCCI and express the hope that under his leadership, the profile of RCCI would be upgraded with massive business promotion activities.

President RCCI Malik Saboor appreciated the ambitious plans of handicrafts promotion of the HAP and assured all possible assistance and cooperation to the HAP Management. He said that cottage industry played an important role and worked as engine of growth in country economy. The government must provide friendly environment to promote SMEs, he said.

Chairman regional trade Khurshid Barlas, Vice President HAP Kashif Zaheer, Senior Vice President RCCI, Nosharwan Khalil Khan, Vice President Hamza Saroosh, and Executive Members of both organizations were present on the occasion. Former President Sohail Altaf talking on the occasion said that Handicraft has great potential in international market and which can be explore with mutual cooperation. He also congratulated Fahad Barlas on his success being the President HAP and assured that both organisations would work with close coordination.