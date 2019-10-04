Share:

SIALKOT - Traders have strongly protested against the Sialkot district administration for its failure in resolving the prolonged perturbing problems of the new vegetables and fruits market located at the outskirts of Sialkot city along with the main Sialkot-Eimanabad Road.

They chanted slogans and demanded early redressal of their grievances at earliest. They told the newsmen that entire Mandi was lying inundated due to knee-deep stagnant dirty sewage water due to which this Sabzi Mandi has become a safer breeding place for the dengue larva.

It is the only vegetables and fruit market in Sialkot, which is surrounded by the stagnant sewerage water.

The traders belonging to entire Punjab. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan bring vegetables and fruit to the Mandi in Sialkot, as the businesses of millions of rupees daily done here, but having no basic facilities of proper security.

Knee-deep stagnant sewage has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes

The protesting traders added that this situation was worsening day by day due to the alleged less interest by the concerned officials of the Sialkot district administration.

They added that this situation was also badly hampering the local business and trade activities, as the local traders were also reluctant to do business there.

They added that this official new vegetables and fruit market has been facing shortage of basic facilities since its establishment a decade ago, due to which the local farmers were also unable to bring their agriculture produce to this Mandi as well. The farmers said that they had no easy access to this muddy market as well.

They demanded early removal of the sewerage water from this Sabzi Mandi to save the local traders from dengue larva.

The traders revealed that there was no fiber sheds n auction yard with the chocked sewerage system , no office of Market Committee Sialkot, no canteen, no bank hall, no parking stands, no public toilets in Sialkot Sabzi Mandi, which also lacks gates and boundary walls as well to facilitate the visiting traders, middle men and vendors there.

These basic and direly needed things had been lying missing since the establishment of this New Sabzi Mandi about a decade ago.

The protesting traders, middlemen, vendors and even the people have expressed grave concern over this critical situation. They have urged the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood and Acting Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Arshad to look into the matter in the larger public interest.