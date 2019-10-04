Share:

The historic Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (GSL) is all set to host three back-to-back Tweenty20 Internationals between No 1 team Pakistan and visitors Sri Lanka from October 5 to 9.

For the international Twenty20 matches, Gaddafi Stadium, which is known as home of cricket, has been giving bridal look and prepared well for the three thrilling ties of the shortest version of the game between World number 1 hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The stadium is being given a new look with all the enclosures named after former masters of the game being washed and plastic chairs get their original color back after dusting.

The matches will be played on October 5, 7 and 9 and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials are expecting full house during the three match series. The pitches are being prepared and the grass has been cut in different patterns as the ground wears a pleasant and beautiful look. “There is nothing more to be done as the entire stadium is in perfect condition,” said PCB spokesman.

“We are just taking care of the minor things and work, where it is needed and necessary and we are all set to organise the matches in a befitting manner. “Another historic moment will be added in Pakistan cricket history with this T20 series at the Gaddafi Stadium, which is a famous cricket arena throughout the world for having staged World Cup and other elite cricket events in the past,” he added.

A strict security plan has been put in order at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex and all the restaurants and the business houses located in its vicinity will remain closed during the series. “Similar measures (closing of the Nishtar Park sports complex) were also taken in recent years during the previous editions of the Pakistan Super League and visits of the foreign teams including the World XI,” he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that all arrangements have been completed for the forthcoming three-match T20 series against visiting Sri Lankan cricket team. He said a 20-bed make-shift hospital has been established at the National Hockey Stadium under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab (SBP). “The hospital is equipped with all necessary requirements including an operation theatre to meet any medical emergency.”

The Minister said Punjab government has made elaborate arrangements including top level security and parking for 3-match T20 series against visiting Sri Lankan cricket team at Gaddafi Stadium. “A shuttle bus service will also be launched for the convenience of cricket fans during the match days,” he said.

Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi also visited the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday and held a meeting with Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh in connection with forthcoming T20 series against Sri Lankan cricket team. Aulakh gave a thorough briefing to the commissioner regarding arrangements of T20I series.

Aulakh informed the Commissioner that the SBP has made excellent arrangements for the important cricket series. “There is ideal coordination among all the concerned departments for the smooth holding of Twenty20 cricket series,” he added. The Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the SBP.