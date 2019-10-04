Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced setting up of a committee based on the members of business community to amicably address their concerns with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Imran Khan said the country’s future is linked to economic progress and the present government is fully committed to provide all possible facilities to the business community.

Talking to a delegation of representatives belonging to various chambers of commerce and industry here on Thursday, the prime minister said the government would provide all-out assistance to facilitate the business community for profitable business activities.

He said a strong partnership between the business community and the government was imperative for economic development of the country. “A strategy has been prepared regarding reservations of the business community about NAB, and a committee comprising businessmen is being formed so that matters pertaining to business community and NAB can amicably be resolved,” the PM added.

The delegation appreciated the prime minister for his regular meetings with the business community and his policy to take them along.

The members apprised the prime minister of the problems being faced by the business community and also presented their proposals in this regard.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh; Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Board of Investment Chairman Zubair Gillani and others were also present in the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran’s remarks come amid concerns that NAB’s investigations were impacting business activity.

In August, the federal cabinet had decided to make some procedural changes in NAB’s working to provide a “fearless” environment for business activities and investment for the revival of the slowing economy.

Addressing traders and manufacturers in Lahore today, NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal reassured them that the watchdog was acting on their complaints and would not be a cause for disruption in their businesses.

MEETING WITH EGYPT DELEGATION

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said there are ample opportunities and potential to economically strengthen brotherly relations between Pakistan and Egypt, saying that Pakistan government will facilitate Egyptian investors and business people to enable them to do profitable business.

Talking to a delegation of Egypt here on Thursday, the prime minister said that Pakistan government would facilitate Egyptian investors and business people to enable them to do profitable business.

He informed the delegation that energy policy of his government aims at promoting renewable energy and said interest of Egyptian companies in this sector was encouraging.

Speaking about the health sector, the premier emphasised the need for strengthening cooperation between the two countries in provision of health facilities to Pakistani citizens as according to the vision of his government to diseases-free Pakistan.

The PM also emphasised the need for deepening cooperation in the education sector to tackle the challenges faced by the Muslim world.

He appreciated the services of Al Azhar University of Egypt and called for strengthening cooperation between two countries to tackle propaganda against Islam.

Speaking on the occasion the members of the delegation informed the premier that Egyptian companies were keen to invest one billion US dollars in health, energy and housing sectors of Pakistan in one year. The delegation expressed its confidence in the policies of the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They further said that Egyptian companies want to make their contribution in the Naya Pakistan vision of prime minister.

The delegation also appreciated the bold and argumentative speech of Imran Khan in the UN General Assembly and termed his voice for the rights against Islamophobia and rights of the Muslims.

Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistants to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nadeem Babar, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gillani also attended the meeting.