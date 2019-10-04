Share:

LAHORE - The Services and General Administration Department (S&GA) on Thursday gave Higher Education Special Secretary Sajid Zafar Dal additional charge of HED secretary’s office. School Education Department Secretary Muhammad Mehmood was transferred and appointed secretary of the Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Department. Women Development Department Secretary Irum Bukhari has been transferred and appointed secretary of the School Education Department. Nabeel Javed (PAS/BS-20) awaiting posting was posted Punjab Women Development Department secretary. The Punjab Revenue Department has appointed ‘Tehsildar Recovery’ at the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to improve recovery of bills. Tehsildar Abdul Aziz Mir will take charge of this office.