SHIKARPUR - The 16th death anniversary of Shaheed Ameer Bakhsh Brohi, a journalist of Shikarpur who was gunned down by unknown armed assailants, was marked on Thursday.

The local journalists paid tribute to Brohi and asked the government of Sindh to provide financial assistants to bereaved family of Shaheed Brohi.

They have also demanded the higher authorities to ensure the legal protection to the journalists as to enable them to discharge their professional services without feeling the sense of insecurity in their areas.