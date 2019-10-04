ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the secretary to president, principle secretary to prime minister and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents in a petition challenging the appointment of two new members of ECP.
A single bench comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition and directed the respondents to submit their reply in this matter and deferred the hearing till October 11. The IHC bench also directed the senior advocates Hamid Khan, Khalid Anwar and Makhdom Ali Khan to support the court with their legal opinion. Earlier, President Arif Alvi had appointed two members to ECP to fill vacant posts after seven months.
However, the electoral body did not administer oaths to them, claiming that their appointments were unconstitutional. The opposition had criticised the step taken by the President too. Since then, a deadlock has been continuing between the government and the opposition over the matter.
A PML-N leader Murtaza Javed Abbssi filed the petition in the court through his counsels Jehangir Jadoon and Barrister Mohsin Ranjha challenging their appointment. He contended before the court that the appointment was a direct violation of the Constitution, adding that the notification issued on August 22 should be nullified. He said that he wrote a letter to the National Assembly speaker over the matter but did not get any response.
The parliamentary affairs ministry had notified the appointment of Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui and Munir Ahmed Kakar as ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan respectively after