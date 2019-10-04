Share:

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) launched a crackdown against illegal housing colonies established in Kallar Kahar .

On the recommendations of an investigating committee, ACE Rawalpindi filed FIRs against the DG Environment Protection Authority and nine others on the charges of corruption, negligence from official duties, and the support of illegal activities.

The administration of housing colonies established at Kallar Kahar did not get any NOC from concerned departments nor get approval of the map of the colonies from the District Council Chakwal. For establishing new colonies, the developers illegally cut trees and damaged the environment.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah was also said to own two houses in these illegal colonies. To further investigate the role of Rana Sanaullah is how the committee is now proceeding.