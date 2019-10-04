Share:

I am the resident of the central district Azizabad Karachi. I want to bring your kind notice of the authorities through your prestigious newspaper about the illegal commercial activity in my area that is ultimately increasing constantly.

Nowadays many builders and rich businessmen have purchased big houses here and use them as godowns and warehouses. Dangerous chemicals and even fire-crackers are kept in store here.they convert residential houses in commercial buildings for the sake of profit because of this, we all residents facing many issues like frequent power supply break down, sewage problems and water shortage.

I on behalf of the residents of the colony appeal to the authorities to look into these matters and take strict action against the culprits. I hope these authorities will look into the matter and take remedial steps.

HAFIZ S.M.FAIZAN ALI,

Karachi.