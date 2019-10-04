Share:

International trade between different countries is an important factor of raising living standards to the people of the country. Reducing poverty and providing employment opportunities and better relationship with other countries. International trade supports the world economy. No country in the world can produce everything which needs for its people. Even if it can grow enough food and there are only five countries on the earth that can do that still it needs machinery, oil, motor, vehicles, raw materials, electronics and thousands of other materials. Trading between countries can be much like buying selling for a him. Today this problem is solved by agreeing to use one currency for international trade. The most common is being the US dollars. At last, international trade is a great opportunity for every develop country but they have to work on their export and import.

NABILA BASHIR,

Turbat.