ISLAMABAD: - Lohi Bher police on Thursday booked Nasir Janjua, an accused in the Judge Video Scandal, over suspicion of abduction family of a co-accused in the same case, according to officials.

Rashid Mahmood, resident of Shah Khalid Colony Dhok Kamal Din in Rawalpindi who is brother-in-law of the co-accused Khurram Shahzad Yousaf, approached the police station to state that his sister along with her three daughters and husband, Khurram Shahzad Yousaf had been missing since last one week. “I visited her home in Phase-4 Bahria Town here several time but found the house door locked every time. Their phone numbers are also off,” he told the police. He said that his brother-in-law was worried in connection with a case since some time and was also in contact with Nasir Janjua who is also the owner of MidJac Company. He suspected that Janjua have some hand in missing of the family. The police have registered the case under section 365 of the PPC.

On 8 September 2019, Civil Judge Saqib Jawad had acquitted Nasir Janjua and two others in the Judge Arshad Malik video scandal case due to lack of evidence. The Federal Investigation Agency had presented a detailed investigation report before the judge in which they cleared the names of three suspects after determining that no evidence was found against Nasir Janjua, Khurram Shahzad Yousaf and Ghulam Jillani in Judge Arshad Malik video scandal case. On September 2, the FIA had arrested suspects Janjua, Yousaf and Jillani in relation to accountability court judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal case. Meanwhile, on the recommendation of departmental promotion committee, Islamabad police have promoted 12 inspectors to the level of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in BS-17.

The promoted officers included Khalid Mahmood Awan staff officer to IG Islamabad, Shamas Azhar, Abid Ikram, Majid Iqbal, Muhammad Najeeb Shah, Hassan Raza, Tariq Mahmood, Tariq Iqbal, Ghulam Qasim, Ghulam Mustafa Dahri, Farooq Ahmed and Tanveer Ahmed.