ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad on October 27.

The JUI-F chief while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday announced that the party will begin its anti-government ‘Azadi March’ on October 27 and will also observe the day as a black day in solidarity with Kashmiris.

“Around 1.5 million people will participate in JUI-F’s Azadi March,” claims Fazlur Rehman, adding there will be no change in the date of the march. “We will gather at D-Chowk,” he said and added, “The country is facing economic crisis due to the faulty policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.”

Maulana Fazl further said JUI-F has invited all opposition parties to participate in the Azadi March. He assured that Azadi March will be peaceful as party doesn’t want confrontation with institutions.

MARRIYUM DENIES NEWS

Spokesperson of PML-N Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday denied the news regarding the non-participation of Shehbaz Sharif in the Azadi march.

In a statement, she said that the news quoting sources about meeting of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in jail was just a lie.

The airing of news about non-participation of Shehbaz Sharif in the Azadi march was unfortunate, she added.

She appealed to the media that the news regarding the party leadership should not be aired without verification.

Shehbaz Sharif during the meeting with party Quaid Nawaz Sharif informed in detail about the consultation done by the party with Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) and about the proceedings of the Central Executive Committee of PML-N.

Firdous slams long march

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to use innocent students of religious seminaries for politics.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that using students of Madaris, a human shield for political interests was not democracy.

She said that launching protest march against the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would tantamount to giving licence to corruption.

She asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to stand against Islam and law of the land for providing protection to those elements who plundered national wealth mercilessly.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said on Thursday people were not supporting JUI-F’s ‘Azadi March’ against the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maulana even faced defeat in his own constituency in the last general elections in 2018.

The minister said that JUI-F was planning to use innocent students of seminaries as a shield for political gains.

“As an education minister, it is my view that apolitical students should not be used for political interests,” he said, and added PTI government would not create hurdles in the way of JUI-F’s planned march, as a peaceful protest was their political and constitutional right.

He said international community had realised Pakistan’s critical role for restoring lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Shafqat said that United States (US) envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban leadership were in Islamabad for a dialogue to resolve the issues of Afghanistan.

“Peace in Afghanistan is also necessary for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and the whole region,” he argued.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, leaders of Saudi Arabia, Iran and Afghanistan.

“The prime minister is playing a crucial role for establishing peace in Afghanistan and resolving the regional issues,” he claimed.

The US had acknowledged that India could not play any role in Afghanistan, he added.

To a question, Shafqat said the government had nothing to do with the matters of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He was of the view that accountability process must continue as the national exchequer was looted ruthlessly when PPP and PML-N were in power.

Acknowledging that discrimination in the educational system facilitated only the rich in the country, the minister said the government had taken all stakeholders on board to introduce a uniform curriculum in the country.

He said that seminaries had also extended their helping hand to the government to implement this curriculum.

To a question, the minister said the Sindh government had also assured its cooperation in that regard.