Share:

LAHORE - President Dr Arif Alvi said on Thursday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had exhausted all options of honourable solution to Kashmir issue.

“Modi now sees Kashmir slipping out of his hands,” he said while addressing Kashmir Conference here at Alhamra Hall.

The president said that India was, in fact, at war with itself and its history. He said Pakistan was a peaceful country and its people wanted peace in the region.

“However, a hostile attitude was being witnessed on the other side of the border.” he said, and added that Pakistanis were a peace-loving nation and everyone here talked about peace in the region.

Alvi said Prime Minister Imran Khan, by effectively fighting the case of Kashmiris, had shown to the world the true face of India. Citing prime minister’s speech at the UN General Assembly, the president said that Imran told the world that he feared bloodshed in Kashmir soon after the lifting of curfew, and that nobody would be able to stop the Kashmiris from winning freedom.

The president said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his UN visit, tried to convince the world leaders to change their outlook on Kashmir. Alvi was of the view that Pakistan’s role in international politics was insignificant in the past, but the situation changed when Imran Khan became country’s prime minister.

“Now the world has realised that only Imran could mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia. It is a great honour [for Pakistan],” he commented.

The president likened Imran Khan with Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, and said that Imran would unite and take along the entire nation as done by father of the nation in difficult circumstances.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Naeemul Haq and PTI Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry also addressed the conference.

In their speeches, both the leaders lauded prime minister’s address at the UN General Assembly, and his extensive interactions with the world leaders to highlight the Kashmir issue.