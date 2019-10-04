Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country, including Lahore, received rainfall of varying intensities on Thursday, disturbing routine life by causing traffic jams and frequent power outages.

Experts have forecast more rain over the next 2-3 days.

In Lahore, strong winds started blowing at noon that followed by rains. Inundation on portions of roads and roadsides caused massive traffic jams on important arteries including The Mall, Jail Road, Ferozpur Road, Sharey Fatima Jinnah, Sir Agha Khan Road, Multan Road and Canal Bank Road. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported from various parts of the City. High velocity winds and wet conditions caused tripping of more than 100 Lesco feeders, putting portion of Lahore in darkness.

Overcast conditions, winds and rains, however, made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in temperature during the day and at night time. Maximum temperature in the City was recorded 32 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 80 per cent.

According to the experts, westerly wave has interacted with monsoon currents and gripped most parts of the country. Local meteorological department has forecast cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm/rain for the City during the next 2-3 days.

Widespread wind-thunderstorm/rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls) are expected in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore and Faisalabad), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rain/thunderstorm is also expected at scattered places in DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirbad, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions and Balochistan.

Hail-Windstorm is also expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, North Balochistan and Upper Sindh during the period. Heavy rains may trigger landslides in Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.