ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Thursday recommended settling payment matter of Federal Urdu University land with Capital Development Authority in instalments.

Meeting of the Standing Committee on FE&PT was held today under the Chairmanship of Mian Najeeb ud Din Awaisi.

The Committee discussed the agenda regarding issuance of NoC to the Federal Urdu University by the CDA for its new campus, and recommended to discuss the issue of NoC in the board meeting of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and decide to settle the matter of payment of the amount in instalments and submit the report to the Committee in its next meeting.

The Committee also confirmed minutes of the previous Committee meeting held on September 26.

The Committee, on the agenda item regarding the University of Islamabad Bill, 2019 (Government Bill), was satisfied to know the excellent work and performance of the University of Islamabad during the visit of its site area to check its hostels and other facilities on 1st October, 2019 and unanimously recommended to pass the Bill in its meeting held today.

Members/MNAs Ali Nawaz Awan, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Farooq Azam Malik, Nafeesa Khan Khattak, Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Farukh Khan, Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar, Andleeb Abbass Musarrat Asif Khawaja and Chairman of the Standing Committee Mian Najeeb ud Din Awaisi, MNA, attended the meeting.

Separately, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) organised a daylong workshop for 25 focal persons of various universities from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and AJK who are working on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The aim of organizing the workshop was to make Pakistan Citizen Portal more efficient and improve its effectiveness in facilitation of the general public, overseas Pakistanis and foreigners to ensure prompt redressed of grievances related to higher education sector.

Various aspects of the Portal were explained to the participants to ensure prompt remedy to grievances of public in general and to students in particular.

The participants discussed issues and challenges in details and HEC assured its all-out support to resolve issues in collaboration with the Prime Minister Delivery Unit.

Noor Amna Malik, Adviser (Monitoring and Evaluation) HEC was chief guest in the closing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “Handling complaints is of high importance and Prime Minister Imran Khan is specially focusing on it”.

She emphasised on the participants that this has to be taken seriously as it will help reduce grievances and difficulties faced by students.