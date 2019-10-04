Share:

ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary opposition parties are planning to field a unanimous candidate on vacant seat of deputy speaker in the national assembly, as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recently de-notified Qasim Khan Suri as deputy speaker. The opposition parties in the National Assembly will soon hold a meeting to chalk out a strategy for the elections of deputy speaker in the National Assembly, background discussions with opposition parties’ lawmakers left this impression. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) other day (Wednesday) de-notified former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri. The election tribunal had announced that thousands of unverified votes had led to his victory. The opposition parties had strongly blamed government for deliberately avoiding the elections of deputy speaker and suspending the national assembly proceedings till unknown period. The chair, other day (Wednesday), abruptly prorogued the 15th National Assembly session without taking a single agenda item. The session, according to the schedule, was to continue till 4th October. Sources said that the opposition lawmakers would give tough time to government in the elections of deputy speaker in the National Assembly. They will try to evolve consensus to field a consensus candidate against the government. Sources said that the government might also try not to summon the National Assembly session till the elections on this seat. As the chair [Speaker National Assembly] has to conduct elections of the deputy speaker, according to the rules and procedures. In the 15th National Assembly of Pakistan, the nominee of PTI’s from Balochistan Qasim Khan Suri had received 183 votes and elected as deputy speaker of the house. The nominee of ‘grand opposition alliance’ from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) got 144 votes out of total 328 cast in the deputy speaker’s election. One vote was rejected by the polling due to invalidity.