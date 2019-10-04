Share:

ISLAMABAD - In the light of directions given by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, an exclusive option titled “FBR” has been included in the Pakistan Citizen Portal which will be made available to all taxpayers/citizens having complaints or grievances with regard to affairs dealt by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). By this option, the complainants would avail remote access facility and seamless connectivity to the office of the Chairman FBR in lodging complaints, said FBR Press statement issued here.

It would also help the organisation to boil down the workload and time lapse in conventional handling of complaints, it said ,adding, that the option would not only help in identification of grey areas in service delivery process but would also provide useful information for long-term reforms and policy formulation.