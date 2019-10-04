Share:

ISLAMABAD - Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan has said Pakistan would take up the Reko Diq case soon and file review appeal in this regard.

Talking to a private news channel on Thursday, the AGP said the appeal for review of the case would be filed before the new bench.

To a question, he said final decision about Avenfield case was still pending.

He said a cell had been formed to deal with agreements of foreign companies. Payments were not being made to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), he said, adding further agreements may be signed with IPPs. He said Karkey case would be heard in January next year.

The International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) of World Bank had rendered almost $6 billion award against Pakistan in Reko Diq case while the company had filed claims for damages worth $11 billion with the international arbitration tribunal.