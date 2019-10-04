Share:

Okara - Patients sensitised to Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan and CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed to their problems at different basic health centres. The DC visited BHU Akhtarabad and other BHUs in the surrounding villages. She checked the sanitation of the centres and talked with the patients. The patients apprised the DC regarding their problems like lack of medicines and other facilities at the BHUs. She directed the CEO Health to provide best facilities for the patients on the BHUs. The DC checked the record of the BHUs and directed on site to maintain attendance register to ensure presence of staff on duty. She warned the staff that no careless and ignorance in the service of the patients would be tolerated at all.