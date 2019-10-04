Share:

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the provincial government has planned a phase-wise program for the rehabilitation of cottage industry in 36 districts of the province and added that financial assistance will be provided for the strengthening of the cottage industry.

He was presiding over an important meeting at Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) here on Friday in which strategy was reviewed to help revive small and medium-size industries in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal disclosed that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will soon inaugurate the cottage industry’s revival program. Under this program, loans up to three lakh rupees will be provided on soft terms to industrialists for the rehabilitation of cottage industry and priority will be given to women entrepreneurs, he added.

He said that the cottage industry will be fully promoted by the government as the livelihood of thousands of families is linked with it. He said that developed countries have attained the goal of prosperity with the promotion of small industry.

The Provincial Minister said that the PTI government will also achieve the goal of prosperity with the promotion of small and medium-size industry.

Secretary Industries and senior PSIC officials attended the meeting.