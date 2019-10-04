Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved the application of premature retirement of former secretary finance Younis Dhaga, a grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), and Establishment Divsion has issued the notification in this regard.

According to the notification, “The competent authority has been pleased to accord approval to the request of premature retirement of Mr Muhammad Younus Dhaga, a BS-22 of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as OSD, Establishment Division, with immediate effect.”

Dhaga served on several key positions throughout the career and he was considered a close aide of former PM Nawaz Sharif.

Dhaga performed well as secretary water and power and lead the plan as how to resolve the issue of electricity load shedding across the country.

The incumbent government had posted him as secretary finance but he was not in good book of Advisor to PM on Finance Hafeez Shiekh.

He was removed from the position and posted him in Establishment Division as officer on special duty.

Interesting, 21 posts of grade-22 including six posts of federal secretaries and four posts of Social secretaries and grade-21 are lying vacant in federal bureaucracy.

However, seven grade-22 officers of different services groups have been posted as OSD in Establishment Divison and waiting for new assignment.